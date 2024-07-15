Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 7.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Roche stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 3,116,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,653. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

