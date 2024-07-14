Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,087,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.76. 7,022,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.