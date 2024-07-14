Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 18,635 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. 7,361,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

