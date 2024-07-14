Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $56.23 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,471 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 1.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Zillow Group worth $56,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 3,696,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,424. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $187,356.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.