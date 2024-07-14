Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for about 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $76,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $319,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.90. 1,893,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

