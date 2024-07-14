Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ONON traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 3,741,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

