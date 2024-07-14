XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.7 %

XOMAO opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.