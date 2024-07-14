Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $14,288.25 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,477,753 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,505,492.03322802. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39492335 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,715.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.