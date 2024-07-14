World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

