World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
