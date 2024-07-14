Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of WABC opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 41.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

