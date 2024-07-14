Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.70.

Shares of WDO opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.67 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

