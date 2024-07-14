Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.88. 177,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.