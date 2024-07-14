Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of VC opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

