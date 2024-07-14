Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after buying an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after buying an additional 416,545 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.57.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $488.74. 839,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $496.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

