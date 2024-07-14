Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $46.50

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $45.50 to $46.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

