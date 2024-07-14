Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 6,332,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

