Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

