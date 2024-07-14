US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

