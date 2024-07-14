urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro Price Performance

UGRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

