Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.