Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Universal Music Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Universal Music Group Company Profile
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
