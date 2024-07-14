Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.87 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00013676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and approximately $102.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00117629 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 603.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

