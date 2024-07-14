UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get UGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 652,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 316.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.