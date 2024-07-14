UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Price Performance

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

