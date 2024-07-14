UBS Group Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $400.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.22.

SPOT stock opened at $302.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.18. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -451.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

