Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO opened at $13.70 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

