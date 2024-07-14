True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as high as C$8.99. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 23,921 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
