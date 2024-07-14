True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 13,041 shares traded.
True Drinks Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Further Reading
