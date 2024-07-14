Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Tronox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
