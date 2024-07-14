Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.51 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.