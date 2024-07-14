Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 78,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

