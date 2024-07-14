Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in June

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,652,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 15,673,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

