TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 69,331 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,331 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Phreesia worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $8,199,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,099,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 213,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 725,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,786. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $226,944 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

