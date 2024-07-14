TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,040 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Nordson stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,528. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

