TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 211,480 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,480 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.28. 1,919,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

