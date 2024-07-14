TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 14,344 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Five Below worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 858,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,858. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.76 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.