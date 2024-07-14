TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $956,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN traded up 0.56 on Friday, reaching 73.84. 946,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 54.70. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 62.45.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

