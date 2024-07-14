TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.81. 844,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,672. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

