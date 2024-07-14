TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $22.97 Million Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Warby Parker worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 219,160 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 1,110,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

