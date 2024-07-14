TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,318 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 899,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,803. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.