TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,318 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 899,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,803. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
