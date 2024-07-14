TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096,372 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of ProAssurance worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PRA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 402,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

