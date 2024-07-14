TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,136 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $40,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. 1,301,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,600. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

