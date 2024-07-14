Threshold Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $212.37 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.60 or 1.00007157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

