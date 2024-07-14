The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,913,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,058. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.