The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $957,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

HSY stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $248.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

