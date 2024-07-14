The Goldman Sachs Group Trims E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Target Price to $4.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETWO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

