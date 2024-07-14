The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $260.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.70.
Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.7 %
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
