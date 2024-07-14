The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 81,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,154. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

