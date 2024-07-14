The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 7.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $612,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

