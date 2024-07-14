Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.44. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $112,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

