Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,752,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.